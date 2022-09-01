Madison County Courier

State police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Marcy

Sep 1, 2022

State police in Marcy are investigating a fatal vehicle/pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 49 near the Oriskany exit ramp in the town of Marcy.

On Aug. 31, 2022, at 9:28 p.m., a 2015 Ford Focus, operated by Gerald D. Allen, Jr., 54, of Rome, was westbound on Route 49 in Marcy when a pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Robert J. Grande of Rome, was struck while walking in the westbound lane.

Grande was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Allen and a 34-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash. A DRE evaluation of the driver was completed, and no impairment was noted.

The accident appears to be the result of pedestrian error, and no charges are expected.

State police were assisted at the scene by Stittville Fire Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Kunkle Ambulance.

