Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office releases results of toxicology report

Bymartha

Sep 8, 2022

Report updates incident involving Madison County assistant district attorney

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 2739 Tuscarora Road, Nelson, regarding a possible overdose incident involving two individuals. Upon deputies’ arrival on scene, it was learned that one of the individuals who overdosed was Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses.

As a part of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the incident, a search warrant for the blood toxicology of Bradley Moses was executed. On Sept. 7, 2022, the toxicology report was received, which indicated a positive result for fentanyl, delta-9 carboxy THC (marijuana) and alcohol.

At this time, an investigation into the source of the drugs leading to this overdose incident is ongoing. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office requests that any persons with knowledge of this incident contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 315.366.2311.

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

Peterboro: Launching the Abolition Road

Sep 9, 2022 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Madison County Health Department news

Sep 9, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota man dies after police say tractor trailer crossed center line

Sep 5, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

History Top Story

Peterboro: Launching the Abolition Road

Sep 9, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Madison County Health Department news

Sep 9, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office releases results of toxicology report

Sep 8, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota man dies after police say tractor trailer crossed center line

Sep 5, 2022