Sheriff’s Office releases results of toxicology report

Report updates incident involving Madison County assistant district attorney

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 2739 Tuscarora Road, Nelson, regarding a possible overdose incident involving two individuals. Upon deputies’ arrival on scene, it was learned that one of the individuals who overdosed was Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses.

As a part of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the incident, a search warrant for the blood toxicology of Bradley Moses was executed. On Sept. 7, 2022, the toxicology report was received, which indicated a positive result for fentanyl, delta-9 carboxy THC (marijuana) and alcohol.

At this time, an investigation into the source of the drugs leading to this overdose incident is ongoing. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office requests that any persons with knowledge of this incident contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 315.366.2311.

