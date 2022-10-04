LETTER: Blood donors needed

Hello, Neighbor:

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage. We know this is a challenging time, and the American Red Cross is working around the clock with our partners to offer support and comfort to people in need. Some 730 trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting the relief effort and hundreds more are on the way.

To help patients in Florida, the Red Cross has sent several hundred blood products to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas impacted by the storm. We stand ready to send additional support as needed.

Hospitals and patients need donors to book appointments NOW to give blood help prevent a blood shortage. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.

Please help the American Red Cross meet our blood collection goal and ensure there are enough units for all patients by sharing the attached flyer to your company, personal or any community social media pages. Social media is a fast, free & efficient way to reach donors in every community! We are in need of 40 additional donors to ensure we fill every seat at this blood drive and collect enough units to make up for the areas affected by Hurricane Ian!

To make it easy for donors to schedule their donation appointment, please include the following direct scheduling link with your post: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=HamiltonNY.

I am hopeful we will be able to utilize your reach to get more donors not only for this drive but for future ones as well. I really appreciate you taking the time to read this and I hope you will consider supporting the American Red Cross!

Stephanie Mahoney, American Red Cross Blood Services

