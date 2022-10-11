Chittenango Board of Trustees to hold special meeting

The Village of Chittenango Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, to review the unpaid village tax list for the year 2022-23 and give authorization to the mayor to retain outside counsel for an employee-related issue.



This meeting will be held in person and virtually. To attend virtually, contact Village Clerk-Treasurer Debra Thayer at 315.687.3936 prior to 3 p.m. Oct. 11.

