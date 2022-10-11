Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Chittenango Board of Trustees to hold special meeting

Bymartha

Oct 10, 2022

The Village of Chittenango Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, to review the unpaid village tax list for the year 2022-23 and give authorization to the mayor to retain outside counsel for an employee-related issue.

This meeting will be held in person and virtually. To attend virtually, contact Village Clerk-Treasurer Debra Thayer at 315.687.3936 prior to 3 p.m. Oct. 11.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Oct. 9, 2022

Oct 11, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office to take part in Sheriffs’ Showdown 2

Oct 7, 2022 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rome YMCA invites women to free health seminar

Oct 5, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Oct. 9, 2022

Oct 11, 2022
Local Top Story

Chittenango Board of Trustees to hold special meeting

Oct 10, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office to take part in Sheriffs’ Showdown 2

Oct 7, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rome YMCA invites women to free health seminar

Oct 5, 2022