County to support ‘Operation Green Light’

Initiative expresses support of local veterans

As Veterans Day approaches, the Madison County Courthouse will be once again illuminated green Nov. 7 through 13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans. Operation Green Light also raises awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

NACo and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, building on the efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021, spearhead the new national collaborative. In July, Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman John M. Becker made the motion to have the NACo Board endorse Operation Green Light as a national program.

“Here in Madison County we are always looking for ways to honor and support our veterans,” Becker said. “These men and women have sacrificed so much for our safety and security. The green light on the Madison County Courthouse is just one small way we can tell our veterans that their service mattered and that we are grateful. We are proud to be part of Operation Green Light here in Madison County.”

Madison County is encouraging residents to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. We encourage our residents to also reach out to a veteran you may know, see if they need assistance with anything such as a ride to a doctor appointment or simply a friendly chat.

By shining a green light, we let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who is in need of support, contact the Madison County Veterans Service Agency at 315.366.2395 or madisoncounty.ny.gov. The veteran peer counselors there can offer information about federal, state and local benefits and services.

“Operation Green Light is a great initiative and opportunity to send a strong and highly visible message to both the veteran community and active-duty service members alike who may call Madison County home,” said Madison County VSA Director and veteran Ron Raymer. “A message that says we stand at the ready to support you and welcome you with a network of services designed to assist in the journey home.”

For more information on Operation Green Light, visit, naco.org/operationgreenlight, nysac.org/operationgreenlight or madisoncounty.ny.gov.

Resources

Department of Veterans Affairs (800) 827-1000 Website

Syracuse VA Hospital (315) 425-4400 Website

Rome Outpatient Clinic (315) 334-7100 Website

Veterans Crisis Hotline (800) 273-8255 Website

Veterans Homeless Hotline (877) 424-3838 Website

DAV Transportation (315) 425-4352 Website

CHAMPVA (800) 733-8387 Website

New York State Division of Veterans’ Services (888) 838-7697 Website

Defense Finance and Accounting Service (888) 332-7411 Website

ID Card Office Online Website

Veterans’ Diseases Associated with Agent Orange Website

