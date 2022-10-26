BLOTTER: New York State Police

Troop D

Adirondack High School teens arrested for trespass

On Oct. 7, 2022, school officials with the Adirondack School District contacted the state police about an incident at the Adirondack High School that occurred while the school was closed. Officials reported that the school lost its internet connection Oct. 6, 2022, and it was determined that three teenagers entered a classroom through an unsecured window. The trio then went into a storage room where one of the teens removed the network cables from an internet server.

The teens were located and interviewed and admitted to breaking into the school while it was closed.

All three were charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Oneida County Probation Department.

The teens were then turned over to parents/guardians.

Syracuse man arrested on child pornography charges

On Oct. 19, 2022, troopers arrested Joseph A. Takacs, 54, of Syracuse, on two counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child, a class D felony; and one count of possession of a sexual performance of a child, a class E felony.

Takacs is charged with downloading and uploading images depicting child pornography across multiple devices.

He was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.

This investigation was conducted by the state police BCI and Computer Crimes Unit – Central Region.

State police continue to search for missing/runaway teen from Oswego County

State police are continuing to search for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen Oct. 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County.

Cronk is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cronk is asked to contact 911 or State Police Troop D Headquarters at 315.366.6000.

State police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Onondaga County

State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Lemoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue in the town of Salina.

According to police, on Oct. 24, 2022, just before 8 p.m., a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle was southbound on Lemoyne Avenue approaching Factory Avenue and passed a red light, striking a westbound (on Factory Avenue) 2008 Buick Lacrosse operated by Robert N. Sterling, 44.

Police say it appears that the driver of the motorcycle, 16-year-old Angelo D. Mannino of Syracuse, was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A 14-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for serious head and facial injuries.

Sterling was transported to Crouse Hospital, where he was treated and released. Two teenaged passengers in his vehicle were not injured in the crash.

The investigation continues.

Troop T

Driver of stolen vehicle exits Thruway at Canastota

Woman re-enters Thruway, arrested driving stolen truck after pursuit

On Oct. 23, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., state police received multiple calls reporting an erratic vehicle traveling eastbound on I-90. Troopers spotted the vehicle matching the description and observed numerous violations. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated after the vehicle exited the Thruway at Exit 34 – Canastota.

At approximately 4 p.m., state police received an additional call regarding an erratic vehicle matching the description from the previous complaint, now traveling westbound on I-90. Troopers observed the vehicle and initiated another pursuit. The driver continued driving recklessly until a tire deflation device was used to disable the vehicle in Henrietta. The driver, Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls, was taken into custody. State police contacted the landscaping company that owned the vehicle, confirming the truck was observed on video surveillance being stolen from the business Oct. 22, 2022.

Carrier was subsequently charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, both misdemeanors. She was issued appearance tickets returnable in Henrietta Town Court Nov. 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.

