BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t April 12 to 19, 2023

Apr 21, 2023

April 12

  • Kyanne I. Baggett, 24, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jessica L. Cunningham, 41, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Luciano M. Cinquemani, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jennie N. Panzica, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
  • Devin J, Smith, 19, of Blossvale, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
  • Michelle M. Lamb, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
  • Michael J. Panzica, 18, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.

April 13

  • Bruce A. Joslyn Jr., 39, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and third-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail on bail.
  • Jabari G. Prince, 43, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
  • Austin T. Johnson, 33, of Fort Plain, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Robert J. Howlett, 21, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree assault with intent to cause injury to an officer/fireman, second-degree criminal impersonation and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt as well as a superior court bench warrant for second-degree strangulation (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and to await arraignment at Madison County Court.

April 14

  • Ryan M. Phelps, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Rosemarie Musolino, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
  • William M. Stevens III, 31, of Syracuse, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed in zone and unlicensed operator.

April 15

  • Ronald L. Forbes III, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

April 16

  • John A. Durr, 27, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass. He was also arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • A juvenile female, 15, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for obstructing governmental administration.
  • David L. Gallagher, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

April 17

  • Kira A. Stolo, 34, of Rome, was arrested for two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Eric S. Eckhardt, 34, of Westernville, was arrested for two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Brian A. Ostrander, 37, of Durhamville, was issued a traffic ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

April 18

  • Carolina R. Tinajero, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for seven counts of all-night parking and six counts of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
  • Alissa L. Snyder, 21, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree falsely reporting an incident and filing a false written statement. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Melissa J. Relyea, 28, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
  • Derek S. Crouse, 47, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and illegal signal (less than 100 feet).
  • Hunter H. Whipple, 27, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault.

April 19

  • Brandon M. Budlong, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Harry A. Jackson, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault with intent to cause injury.
  • Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

