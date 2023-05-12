BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t May 5 to 11, 2023

May 1
- Derek S. Crouse, 47, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jacob J. Bouyea, 25, of Oneida, was arrested for sex offender failure to change address. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 2
- Tavius A. Desantis, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief (intent to damage property) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (prevent emergency services). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Paul J. Manzi, 61, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Carl J. Reynolds, 46, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and obstructed plate.
May 3
- Prince K. Boateng, 35, of Rome, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief (intent to damage property). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
May 6
- Michael B. Barker III., 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of allowing a dog to run at large.
May 7
- A male juvenile, 17, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- A female juvenile, 15, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jaime L. Kinter, 32, of Vernon, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no/inadequate plate lamp.
May 8
- Jacob M. Fellows, 24, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and no/inadequate stop lamp.
May 9
- Harley D. Forbes, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Earl E. Egelston Sr., 55, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for third-degree criminal tampering.
- L.D. F. Carter, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Sara D. Schmitt, 45, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 10
- L.D. F. Carter, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Floyd V. Curtis Jr., 35, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.
May 11
- Holly A. Hall, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for public lewdness and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Mark J. Morey Jr., 39, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Tyler C. Musacchio, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a local law violation of open burn.
- Bryan A. Musacchio, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a local law violation of open burn.