PAC 99 schedule week of Oct. 1, 2023

Oct 3, 2023

Tuesday, Oct. 3

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida City Schools Foundation Wall of Distinction Awards for 2023
  • 9:40a.m., 2:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.: Jim Coulthart at Morrisville Public Library – “Airplane Tales #2”

Wednesday, Oct. 4

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill city Commission Meeting of September 25
  • 9:06 a.m., 2:06 p.m. and 7:06 p.m.: Matt Urtz at Sullivan Free Library – “Madison County Exposed – Tales of Madison County Scandals, Part 1”

Thursday, Oct. 5

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrows World “Hope for the Next Generation”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Oneida Police Department at Oneida Public Library – “Scam Prevention for Seniors”

