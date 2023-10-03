PAC 99 schedule week of Oct. 1, 2023

Tuesday, Oct. 3
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida City Schools Foundation Wall of Distinction Awards for 2023
- 9:40a.m., 2:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.: Jim Coulthart at Morrisville Public Library – “Airplane Tales #2”
Wednesday, Oct. 4
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill city Commission Meeting of September 25
- 9:06 a.m., 2:06 p.m. and 7:06 p.m.: Matt Urtz at Sullivan Free Library – “Madison County Exposed – Tales of Madison County Scandals, Part 1”
Thursday, Oct. 5
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrows World “Hope for the Next Generation”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Oneida Police Department at Oneida Public Library – “Scam Prevention for Seniors”