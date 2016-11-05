Magee opposes a pay raise, is focused on fighting for Central New York families

For me, public service has never been about money. I first ran for Assembly because I wanted Central New Yorkers to have someone in Albany who truly shared their way of life and their values. I wanted them to have someone they can count on to always fight for what matters to them – and that hasn’t changed. But with all the recent chatter about a legislative pay raise, I wanted to take a moment to make it crystal clear where I stand: I oppose a legislative pay raise and I always have.

In 1998, I voted against legislation to raise state lawmakers’ salaries from $57,000 to $79,500 (A.11464 of 1998). Let me repeat, I voted NO on a pay raise. I voted no because I believe this job is about helping people – it’s about helping them get ahead, making life more affordable and creating more opportunities. To me, serving as an Assemblymember is an honor and a privilege. It’s something I take seriously, and it means always doing the right thing.

So now that the bipartisan New York State Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation is making a decision about another pay raise for commissioners and legislators, I continue to oppose it – because my priorities haven’t changed. I’m still doing this so that I can build a better future here. I’m fighting to create jobs, lower taxes, root out government corruption, support our farmers and businesses and strengthen our schools, not get more money for myself.

Like always, I’m here for you. Central New York is my home, and I’ll never back down from doing what’s right for my neighbors. If you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community issue, don’t hesitate to contact me at BillMagee4121@gmail.com or 315-655-9797.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

