Boonville boy’s wish to meet WWE superstar John Cena comes true

To say 8-year-old Dillan Burr of Boonville is a huge fan of WWE would be an understatement.

Burr’s favorite game on his Play Station? WWE. His favorite television show? “Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.” His favorite TV star? WWE Superstar John Cena, of course.

When Burr, who has cystic fibrosis, was given the opportunity for a wish through Make-A- Wish Central New York, his request was ready and waiting: He wished to meet his all-time favorite celebrity, John Cena.

In December, Burr and his family traveled to Madison Square Garden in New York City to enjoy the WWE Live Holiday Tour.

Before the show, Burr got to go backstage and meet Cena and pose for a few photographs.

When asked about his meeting with Cena, Burr smiled wide.

“It was awesome,” he said.

WWE has been involved in wish granting since the early 1980s, beginning shortly after the founding of Make-A- Wish. The popularity of WWE has endured throughout the years and nearly 50 Superstars have granted wishes with John Cena granting more than 500. To learn more about Make-A- Wish and the WWE relationship, visit wish.org.

Incorporated in 1985, Make-A- Wish Central New York is dedicated to granting the special wishes of children, who are between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 and living with a life-threatening medical condition. Since its inception, the organization has granted nearly 1,700 wishes throughout its 15-county region, which includes Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, St.Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins counties.

Make-A- Wish is able to continue to share the power of a wish thanks to the generous support of the community. To refer a child, become a volunteer, or donate to support future wishes, visit www.cny.wish.org or call (315) 475-WISH (9474).

