On Sept. 22, 2024, three environmental conservation officers and a lieutenant teamed up with local volunteers to participate in a goose hunt with youth hunters from Madison and Oneida counties. The hunting group harvested a total of 40 geese while afield and then returned to the Cassidy Hollow Rod and Gun Club in Madison for a barbecue.

This is the 14th year of this local youth hunt.

For more information on DEC’s mentored youth hunt program, visit the DEC website.

