OBITUARIES: Barry J. Dykeman, 80

Screenshot

Vietnam veteran, father, grandfather, brother

Barry J. Dykeman age 80 of Perrysburg passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y. He was surrounded by family.

Barry was born in Oneida, NY, April 6, 1944, the son of Lewis H. and Lois R. (Olcott) Dykeman.

Barry honorably served our country with the United States Army and did two tours of combat in Vietnam. At the time of his discharge, his Rank was SSG E-6.

Barry was a member of the George W. Stark American Legion Post # 409 of Gowanda, where he served on the Board of Directors up to the time of his death.

Barry enjoyed throwing horseshoes and shooting pool; the leagues he played in took him to various areas in New York state.

He is survived by daughters Brenda (John) Kane of Perrysburg, with whom he lived; Lisa Hemminger of Denver, Colo.; Cheryl (Robert Sr.) Mcloughlin of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Amanda (Patrick) O’Brien of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren Jamie (Leon) Hakes, Jessica (late Lesten) White-Pigeon, John (Stephanie) Kane, Alan (Stephanie) Sherman; and 15 great grandchildren. Barry is also survived by a brother, William Dykeman of Canastota, N.Y.; two sisters, Joanne (Gerald) “Butch” Eddy of Canastota, N.Y., and Linda Coutant of Lake Forest, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

Barry was predeceased by his parents; a son, Mark Davis; and a brother, Randy Dykeman.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at the George W. Stark American Legion Post No. 409, 100 Legion Drive, Gowanda, N.Y. (Please assemble at post).

Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda, N.Y, is handling arrangements.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related