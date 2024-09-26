Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Obituaries Top Story

OBITUARIES: Barry J. Dykeman, 80

Bymartha

Sep 26, 2024
Screenshot

Vietnam veteran, father, grandfather, brother

Barry J. Dykeman age 80 of Perrysburg passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y. He was surrounded by family.

Barry was born in Oneida, NY, April 6, 1944, the son of Lewis H. and Lois R. (Olcott) Dykeman.
Barry honorably served our country with the United States Army and did two tours of combat in Vietnam. At the time of his discharge, his Rank was SSG E-6.

Barry was a member of the George W. Stark American Legion Post # 409 of Gowanda, where he served on the Board of Directors up to the time of his death.

Barry enjoyed throwing horseshoes and shooting pool; the leagues he  played in took him to various areas in New York state.

He is survived by daughters Brenda (John) Kane of Perrysburg, with whom he lived; Lisa Hemminger of Denver, Colo.; Cheryl (Robert Sr.) Mcloughlin of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Amanda (Patrick) O’Brien of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren Jamie (Leon) Hakes, Jessica (late Lesten) White-Pigeon, John (Stephanie) Kane, Alan (Stephanie) Sherman; and 15 great grandchildren. Barry is also survived by a brother, William Dykeman of Canastota, N.Y.; two sisters, Joanne (Gerald) “Butch” Eddy of Canastota, N.Y., and Linda Coutant of Lake Forest, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

Barry was predeceased by his parents; a son, Mark Davis; and a brother, Randy Dykeman.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at the George W. Stark American Legion Post No. 409, 100 Legion Drive, Gowanda, N.Y. (Please assemble at post).

Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda, N.Y, is handling arrangements.

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Oct 1, 2024 martha
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Madison County youths participate in hunt

Sep 26, 2024 martha
Libraries Local Top Story

Madison County notebook

Sep 13, 2024 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

History Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

October 1, 2024
Obituaries Top Story

OBITUARIES: Barry J. Dykeman, 80

September 26, 2024
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Madison County youths participate in hunt

September 26, 2024
Libraries Local Top Story

Madison County notebook

September 13, 2024