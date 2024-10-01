COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz

October 2024

On Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 pm, Johnny’s Pier 31 restaurant on Oneida Lake will host the final “History Where you Eat” of 2024. Come and hear Oneida Lake historian and author Jack Henke talk about the history of the South Bay and Lewis Point area of Oneida Lake. There is no charge for this event, however reservations are required. To reserve your spot or for more information, call the restaurant at 315-697-7007.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 the Rippleton Schoolhouse at the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host a special “Sensory Saturday.” Visitors of all ages are invited to explore an authentic 1887 schoolhouse, try their hand at traditional games and activities and explore the grounds of the state historic site. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-655-3200.

On Friday, Oct. 11th, at 6 p.m. the Morrisville Public Library will a special presentation entitled “Spiritualism in Madison County.” Aimee-LaPlante Walrath will talk about the spiritualist movement and the role Madison County and Upstate NY played in the movement in the late 19 and early 20 centuries. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-684-9130.

On Saturday Oct. 12th from 10 a.m. to 5 pm, the All Things Oz Museum presents “The Authors of Oz.” Take a journey through 124 Oz books, plays, musicals and movie! Learn about Chittenango born L. Frank Baum and all who followed him in the ever expanding Universe. The gift shop will feature special signed items and you’ll have a chance to meet a living Oz author. This event is part of the I Love NY Path through History weekend. For more information, visit allthingsoz.org or call 315-687-7772.

On Saturday, Oct. 12th, from 1 p.m. to 3 the Rippleton Schoolhouse at the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host a special “Sensory Saturday.” Visitors of all ages are invited to explore an authentic 1887 schoolhouse, try their hand at traditional games and activities and explore the grounds of the state historic site. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-655-3200.

On Saturday Oct. 12th, from 2 p.m. to 4 pm, Cazenovia Heritage will host “Equestrian Comforts” at the Cazenovia Public Library. The program will include presentations on the blacksmiths, water troughs, and hitching posts of Cazenovia followed by a demonstration by “the British Blacksmith.” There is no charge for this event. For more information, please visit cazheritage.org.

On Saturday, Oct. 12th, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm, the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum will participate in “Museums & More!” Day. During “Path Through History Weekend,” celebrations such as this highlight historically and culturally significant sites in order to offer new perspectives on New York State’s heritage. Take a “Journey Through Chenango” with the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association, learn more about water transportation with the Chenango Canal Association, and view a refresh of the “Chenango County in Fifty Stories” exhibit. Festivities also include interactive demonstrations with historic artisans, family projects, and live performances. For more information, please call 607-334-9227, ext. 2 or visit chenangohistorical.org.

On Sunday Oct. 13th from 10 a.m. to 5 pm, the All Things Oz Museum presents “The Authors of Oz.” Take a journey through 124 Oz books, plays, musicals and movie! Learn about Chittenango born L. Frank Baum and all who followed him in the ever expanding Universe. The gift shop will feature special signed items. This event is part of the I Love NY Path through History weekend. For more information, visit allthingsoz.org or call 315-687-7772.

On Thursday Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host a special presentation entitled “Victorian Death and Funerary Practices.” Join Fort Ontario Historic Site Manager, Matt MacVittie, for a special evening tour of Lorenzo to discuss the death and funerary practices of the Victorians. Mortality rates were high in the 19 century, and death and mourning rituals elaborate. We’ll keep the lights low as he shares everything from the mundane to the macabre about death in the Victorian era. Admission free. Reservations required, as space is limited. Call 315-655-3200, ext. 106 or email: jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov

On Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. the Morrisville Public Library will a special presentation entitled “Pathways of Resistance: The Erie Canal and the Underground Railroad.” Erie Canal Museum Director of Education Derrick Pratt will talk about the experience of African-Americans along the Erie Canal Corridor, with a particular focus on the struggle for abolition. While parts of this story are unpleasant, slavery, racism and resistance are critical to understanding society today. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-684-9130.

On Friday Sept. 18 the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host its annual induction weekend. On Friday evening Oct. 18 a television producer will discuss his new film on the Underground Railroad. More information to come.

On Saturday Oct. 19 the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host its induction weekend. During the morning Norman K. Dann PhD will guide a tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark. The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum Induction Committee has announced the names of four 19 C. abolitionists to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. After a 19 C. Antislavery dinner served by the Peterboro Methodist Church, the induction ceremonies in the evening will include nominations, introductions of the sponsors, and unveiling the banners that will be installed in the Abolition Hall of Fame. More information to come.

On Saturday Oct. 19 the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host its induction weekend. Tom Bennett, a retired Social Studies teacher, will describe the protest against the Fugitive Slave Law on its site in Cazenovia. More information to come.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the Old Brutus Historical Society in Weedsport will host a special presentation entitled “BARR Manufacturing.” Mike Fabrizio will talk about Barr Manufacturing, which originally produced typewriters. During WWII the company produced parts for airplanes, bombs, machine guns, and other wartime parts and employed as many as 800, many of whom were women. For more information, email oldbrutushistorical@gmail.com or call 315-834-9342.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. the Canastota Public Library will host a special presentation entitled Murder, Microscopes and My Spencer Family Ancestors. Mimi Lodge visits to discuss the Spencer family, who were important figures in 19-century Canastota, and who Mimi is descended from. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit canastotalibrary.org or call 315-697-7030.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special performance with musician Vance Gilbert. Vance Gilbert burst onto the singer/songwriter scene in the early 1990’s when the buzz started spreading in the folk clubs of Boston about an ex-multicultural arts teacher who was knocking ’em dead at open mics. Word of the Philadelphia-area bred performer quickly spread to New York City. Then Shawn Colvin invited Gilbert to be a special guest on her Fat City national tour. Vance Gilbert took audiences in the country by storm. Tickets for this event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, visit oneidacommunity.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related