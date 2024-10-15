Oct. 26, 2024, is deadline to register to vote

The Madison County Board of Elections announced the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024; polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those wishing to vote in the general election must be registered by Oct. 26, 2024.

Early voting will be available at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St, Oneida; voters will vote on the same voting system used on Election Day.

Hours for early voting will be:

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday , Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This time is available to facilitate voters who wish to vote early. No votes will be tallied until the close of polls on election night.

Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315.366.2231, by visiting madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe or registering online at dmv.ny.gov/mydmv. Forms are also available at post offices and town, city and village clerks’ offices.

Those wishing to vote by absentee or early vote by mail may obtain application forms from the Madison County Board of Elections. Call 315.366.2231 or visit the office at 138 N. Court St., Bldg. 4, Wampsville, where absentee or early vote by mail forms may be completed and applicants may vote in person at the same time. Forms may also be completed online at the state Board of Elections website.

Changes in election law dictate that those issued an absentee or early vote by mail ballot are no longer eligible to vote in person on Election Day.

For more information, email BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov or call 315.366.2231. For more information about the contest, call 315.366.2231 or visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related