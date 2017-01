Buffalo State College announces fall 2016 dean’s list

Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the dean’s list at Buffalo State. We are pleased to recognize the following students who attained this honor in the Fall 2016 semester.

Mackenzie Elliott of Manlius, majoring in exceptional and elementary education, and Olivia Hall of Manlius, majoring in writing.

