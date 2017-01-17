Canastota High School FBLA does well at District 7 meeting

The Canastota High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter attended the annual Spring District Meeting held at Morrisville State College in Morrisville Thursday, Jan. 12.
Eighteen Canastota High School students and two Jr. High students attended the all-day event along with nearly 160 members from 12 chapters within Madison, Oneida, and Herkimer counties.
The activities of the day included written and performance competitive events in the areas of business and technology.
Canastota High School and Jr. High School members came away with several awards including three members advancing directly to the state level of competition. Five members will serve as alternates.
District 7 is allowed three entries in each event. Lindsay Bazan, a Canastota senior, who currently serves as the New York State FBLA State Vice President for District 7 presided over the event.
Julia DiVeronica, Lucas Barnello, Matt McDermott and April Dabrowski served as District Officers and assisted Lindsay during the meeting. The New York State FBLA State Leadership Conference will be held in Rochester this April.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is a nonprofit career and technical student organization that prepares students for careers in business and business education.
Its 250,000 members and advisers in 12,000 chartered chapters include representatives from the United States, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Europe.
Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. To learn more, see FBLA-PBL website at www.fbla-pbl.org or call (800) FBLA-WIN.
Results:
- District 7 Elimination Event Finalists – Advance to the State Conference
- Job Interview 1st – Shannon Nirelli – High School member
- Public Speaking 1 1st – Lucas Barnello – High School member
- Public Speaking 2 3rd – Lindsey Bazan – High School member
Alternates:
- Basic Decision Making 4th – Skylar Donley – High School member
- Basic Decision Making 5th – Hannah Farwell – Jr. High member
- Client Service 5th – Carly Cashel – High School member
- Impromptu Speaking 4th – Matthew McDermott – High School member
- Impromptu Speaking 5th – Cornelius Spencer – Jr. High member
Other Events (course, place, student):
- Accounting 1 4 Liam Murphy
- Agribusiness 5 Kyle Hale
- Business Calculations – Grades 9 – 10 5 Payten Shirley
- Business Communication – Grades 11 – 12 1 Lindsay Bazan
- Cyber Security – Grades 9 – 10 5 AJ Rivera
- Desktop Publishing 1 Matthew McDermott
- FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 1 Carly Cashel
- FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 11 – 12 1 Julia DiVeronica
- FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 11 – 12 3 Lindsay Bazan
- Introduction to Business Communication – Grades 9 – 10 3 Matthew McDermott
- Introduction to Business Communication – Grades 9 – 10 4 Skyler Donley
- Introduction to Business Communication – Grades 9 – 10 5 Emily Case
- Introduction to Business Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 1 Samantha Haddad
- Introduction to Business Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 2 Emily Case
- Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 9 – 10 1 AJ Rivera
- Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 9 – 10 3 Lucas Barnello
- Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 9 – 10 4 Payten Shirley
- Introduction to Technology Concepts – Grades 9 – 10 2 AJ Rivera
- Introduction to Word Processing – Production – Grades 9 – 10 1 Gabrielle Edwards
- Introduction to Word Processing – Written – Grades 9 – 10 1 Samantha Haddad
- Personal Finance – Grades 9 – 10 4 Payten Shirley
- Personal Finance – Grades 9 – 10 5 Lucas Barnello
- Personal Finance – Grades 11 – 12 1 Jamie Scordo
- Spreadsheet Applications 2 Liam Murphy
- Store Window Display 1 April Dabrowski
- Store Window Display 1 Carly Cashel
- Store Window Display 1 Valona Whitehead
- Store Window Display 2 Ada Bartlett
- Store Window Display 2 Jamie Scordo
- Word Processing – Written 1 Ada Bartlett
- Word Processing – Written 2 Gabrielle Edwards
- Word Processing – Written 3 Valona Whitehead
- Business Calculations – Grades 9 – 10 4 Cornelius Spencer
- FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 2 Hannah Farwell
- Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 6 – 8 1 Cornelius Spencer
- Battle of the Best 2 Julia DiVeronica
Leave a Reply