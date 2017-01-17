Canastota High School FBLA does well at District 7 meeting

The Canastota High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter attended the annual Spring District Meeting held at Morrisville State College in Morrisville Thursday, Jan. 12.

Eighteen Canastota High School students and two Jr. High students attended the all-day event along with nearly 160 members from 12 chapters within Madison, Oneida, and Herkimer counties.

The activities of the day included written and performance competitive events in the areas of business and technology.

Canastota High School and Jr. High School members came away with several awards including three members advancing directly to the state level of competition. Five members will serve as alternates.

District 7 is allowed three entries in each event. Lindsay Bazan, a Canastota senior, who currently serves as the New York State FBLA State Vice President for District 7 presided over the event.

Julia DiVeronica, Lucas Barnello, Matt McDermott and April Dabrowski served as District Officers and assisted Lindsay during the meeting. The New York State FBLA State Leadership Conference will be held in Rochester this April.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is a nonprofit career and technical student organization that prepares students for careers in business and business education.

Its 250,000 members and advisers in 12,000 chartered chapters include representatives from the United States, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Europe.

Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. To learn more, see FBLA-PBL website at www.fbla-pbl.org or call (800) FBLA-WIN.

Results:

District 7 Elimination Event Finalists – Advance to the State Conference

Job Interview 1st – Shannon Nirelli – High School member

Public Speaking 1 1st – Lucas Barnello – High School member

Public Speaking 2 3rd – Lindsey Bazan – High School member

Alternates:

Basic Decision Making 4th – Skylar Donley – High School member

Basic Decision Making 5th – Hannah Farwell – Jr. High member

Client Service 5th – Carly Cashel – High School member

Impromptu Speaking 4th – Matthew McDermott – High School member

Impromptu Speaking 5th – Cornelius Spencer – Jr. High member

Other Events (course, place, student):

Accounting 1 4 Liam Murphy

Agribusiness 5 Kyle Hale

Business Calculations – Grades 9 – 10 5 Payten Shirley

Business Communication – Grades 11 – 12 1 Lindsay Bazan

Cyber Security – Grades 9 – 10 5 AJ Rivera

Desktop Publishing 1 Matthew McDermott

FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 1 Carly Cashel

FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 11 – 12 1 Julia DiVeronica

FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 11 – 12 3 Lindsay Bazan

Introduction to Business Communication – Grades 9 – 10 3 Matthew McDermott

Introduction to Business Communication – Grades 9 – 10 4 Skyler Donley

Introduction to Business Communication – Grades 9 – 10 5 Emily Case

Introduction to Business Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 1 Samantha Haddad

Introduction to Business Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 2 Emily Case

Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 9 – 10 1 AJ Rivera

Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 9 – 10 3 Lucas Barnello

Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 9 – 10 4 Payten Shirley

Introduction to Technology Concepts – Grades 9 – 10 2 AJ Rivera

Introduction to Word Processing – Production – Grades 9 – 10 1 Gabrielle Edwards

Introduction to Word Processing – Written – Grades 9 – 10 1 Samantha Haddad

Personal Finance – Grades 9 – 10 4 Payten Shirley

Personal Finance – Grades 9 – 10 5 Lucas Barnello

Personal Finance – Grades 11 – 12 1 Jamie Scordo

Spreadsheet Applications 2 Liam Murphy

Store Window Display 1 April Dabrowski

Store Window Display 1 Carly Cashel

Store Window Display 1 Valona Whitehead

Store Window Display 2 Ada Bartlett

Store Window Display 2 Jamie Scordo

Word Processing – Written 1 Ada Bartlett

Word Processing – Written 2 Gabrielle Edwards

Word Processing – Written 3 Valona Whitehead

Business Calculations – Grades 9 – 10 4 Cornelius Spencer

FBLA Principles and Procedures – Grades 9 – 10 2 Hannah Farwell

Introduction to Financial Math – Grades 6 – 8 1 Cornelius Spencer

Battle of the Best 2 Julia DiVeronica

