LETTER: Combat teen smoking

lettertotheeditor_logoTo the Editor:

My daughter goes to Holy Cross Academy in Oneida. She is a part of a group called Reality Check. Reality Check is a New York state youth-run group against the tobacco industry and how they market their products to children using animals, bright colors and large displays in a child’s view.

Did you know that 480,000 Americans die each year from tobacco-related illnesses and that the average age of a new smoker is just 13 years old? As a parent of a 14-year-old, I cannot imagine her smoking cigarettes now.

I hope that we can work together to prevent children and teens from ever using tobacco. For more information visit seenenoughtobacco.org or realitycheckofny.com.

Kimberly Nowakowski

