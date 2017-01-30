Canal Clean Sweep 2017: Join us Earth Day weekend

Celebrate Earth Day & the Erie Canal bicentennial organize an event for the 2017 Canal Clean Sweep April 21 through 23

Event registration is now open for the 2017 Canal Clean Sweep.

The NYS Canal Corporation and Parks & Trails New York once again request your participation in Canal Clean Sweep, the annual “spring cleaning” for New York’s Canal and Canalway Trail system. For the past 11 years, participation from supporters like you and civic groups across the state has allowed Canal Clean Sweep to make a great impact for this treasured community resource.

This year’s event will take place Friday-Sunday, April 21-23, Earth Day weekend. Besides being a great way to celebrate Earth Day, Clean Sweep will help kick-off the 193rd consecutive navigation season on the New York State Canal System, and the first year of the Erie Canal Bicentennial celebration!

Register your event now

We’re aiming to make the 12th annual Canal Clean Sweep the most successful yet. That’s why we are asking organizers to register events now. As soon as we have your event details, we’ll post them to our Event Finder Map, and you can begin recruiting volunteers.

You may already have a group of volunteers in mind, but by posting your event on the map, you can attract a whole new set of volunteers to Canal Clean Sweep. If you decide that your event will be open to the public, interested volunteers will be able to join your event directly through the Event Finder Map or by selecting your event on the online volunteer registration form.

We can help make your event a success

We provide up-to-date event information, including posting all event details to the Event Finder Map on the Clean Sweep page, and assisting potential volunteers in finding the event that is most convenient for them. We’ll also promote your event with statewide press releases and will provide you with a template to tailor to local media. Organizing groups will receive free Canal Clean Sweep T-shirts, trash bags, and disposal of collected and bagged trash.

New registration tools

PTNY’s updated online registration system automatically alerts event organizers of new volunteer registrations (for events open to public participation).

Register your event now at the Canal Clean Sweep page. Volunteer registration will begin as soon as we have events on the map!

If you have any questions or would like further information on coordinating an event in your community, contact James Meerdink at canalsweep@ptny.org or (518) 434-1583.

