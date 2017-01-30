Rotary Hosts Boy Scouts of America, Leatherstocking Councils District Executive RJ Wiechecki

At Tuesday’s Rotary Club meeting, RJ Wichecki the District Executive for the Leatherstocking Council for the Boy Scouts of America, spoke to the club about the Adirondack Foothills District, covering Herkimer County and the eastern half of Oneida County (including the City of Utica), is one of four districts in the Leatherstocking Council. The district serves a total of over 891 youth in 48 units.

Locally, between Central Valley Academy and Herkimer schools there are three club scout programs and five boy scout troops. These programs represent roughly 17% of the children between the two school districts. “These programs are uniquely designed to meet the needs of young boys and give local families the opportunities to come together and work together” said Wiechecki.

The Rotary club is a service organization devoted to projects supporting the community-at-large, for more information on your local club contact us on our Facebook page at Mohawk Valley Rotary.

