USDA Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to Madison County producers

Subscribers Can Receive Important Program Reminders and Updates

Madison County USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director Donna Purdy announced that farmers and ranchers in NY now can receive notifications from their county office through text messages on their l phone.

Whether producers are in the field, on a tractor or even on horseback, this service enables FSA customers and stakeholders to receive notifications while on the go.

Producers will receive text messages regarding important program deadlines, reporting requirements, outreach events and updates.

Producers can text NYMadison to FSANOW (372-669) to subscribe to text message alerts from Madison County. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your particular data plan. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.

Please contact your local FSA office at 315-824-9076 if you have questions regarding FSA’s email news service or the new text message option.

