Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, February 14th at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Diane Harmon Needham. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Making plans for winter break? Check out the fun at the Hamilton Public Library! Stop by the Hamilton Public Library whenever we’re open to enjoy a game with friends, build with Legos and blocks, chill in the teen space, make and take a craft, put together a puzzle, or curl up in a nook with a good book. On Tuesday, February 21 st , at 10:30am, Babies, toddlers, preschoolers along with their siblings and caregivers are invited to our story time. Tweens and teens ages ten and up are invited to play a life-size game of “Sorry” on Tuesday, February 21 st , from 2pm to 4pm—don’t be “sorry” you missed this exciting event! Grown-ups need some Zen time too—the adult color club and social time will meet from 2:30pm to 4pm on Thursday, February 23 rd . If you haven’t lost your marbles by Friday, February 24 th , we hope you’ll join us from 2pm to 4pm to help build and test out a giant marble run in the Community Room! Looking for a way to spend the day?

In observance of Presidents’ Day, the Hamilton Public Library will remain closed on Monday, February 20 th . You’ll still have access to Library services and materials remotely—patrons can renew items online, and enjoy all of our digital materials too! The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information, visit http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books .

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm; visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

