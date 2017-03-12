OPL seminar features open source software

Retired information technology specialist Ron Enos is offering a Free and Open Source Software Seminar at Oneida Public Library on Thursday, March 23, at 6:00 p.m. for PC users who want to upgrade their software at the lowest cost possible.

Enos will discuss and demonstrate several open source operating systems that can be downloaded into existing PCs at no cost, including Linux.

“Even if you have Windows 10 already but don’t like the changes,” Enos said, “I can show you alternative operating systems that can work alongside or replace Windows on PC-based systems.”

Enos, who has worked with computers for over 45 years, was a certified U.S. Navy computer technology instructor. For the last 20 years, he has worked in the private sector on various help desks and as both hardware and software support.

For more information, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call 315-363-3050.

