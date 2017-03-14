Eagle Scout, Ingmire educates local Cub Scouts on conservation, renewable energy

Two members of the Munnsville Pack 7 Cub Scouts met with Planning Department Director Scott Ingmire from the Madison County Planning Department about his job and all the great things that Madison County is doing to conserve energy, reduce greenhouse gases, and create renewable energy technologies.

During the visit, the Scouts learned that Ingmire was a scout himself and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Tim Bernet and Wyatt Douthit, fourth graders at Stockbridge Valley Central School, learned about the various projects that Madison County has worked on and is currently working on to protect our environment and conserve energy

“The things he told us will have a positive effect on my scouting,” Bernet said. “I hope to grow to be an Eagle Scout just like him.”

Douthit and Bernet will be organizing a field trip for the Cub Scout Pack to the Madison County Landfill in late April or early May. They are also planning to participate in the Canal Clean Up Day in April. The Scouts want to invite the community to do their part to protect the environment and conserve energy and encourage everyone to visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/planning/energy to learn how to help.

