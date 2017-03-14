Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, March 21st at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Sharon Morley. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Everything from paintings and pen and ink drawings to mixed media sculpture, woodworking, photography, and more are currently on display at the Hamilton Public Library! The Community Art Exhibit is on display in the gallery space at the Library from now through Saturday, March 25. We hope you’ll stop by to enjoy the creative talents of so many local artists.

Tired of stepping on Legos at your house—come to the Library for some Lego fun instead! Lego fans age 3 and up are invited to stop by anytime between 2pm and 4pm Friday, March 17, to build something creative. A special display of Lego-themed books will also be available for you to browse and borrow during this informal building time.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/.

From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

