Mohawk Valley Rotary Club partners with Herkimer College student

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club partnered with Herkimer College student, Emily McGraw to help her complete her community outreach internship. McGraw coordinated the collection of books for the Book for the World program by establishing a drop-off location at Remington FCU in Ilion.

Roger Skinner who is in charge of this program for the Mohawk Rotary Club said “The overall goal of the Rotary Books for the World program is to enhance literacy while promoting Rotary’s Ideal of international understand.”

McGraw approached Rotary to do this project because the project touches the great need for literacy in Third World countries. This program is so important because many other countries cannot yet underwrite the costs of all the books needed for the rapidly growing public and private school systems.

The Rotary Clubs in the USA are addressing the needs of the impoverished schools and libraries for books and other educational materials which assist both our literacy and peace initiatives.

McGraw will graduate from Herkimer College in May 2017 and has plans to transfer to Clarkson University. For more information on joining the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club contact facebook.com/mohawkvalleyrotary.com.

