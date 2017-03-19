 
  »

DiNapoli issues statement on proposed federal budget

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli issued the following statement on the proposed federal budget:

“The President’s budget blueprint threatens funding for vital services including housing assistance, environmental protection, anti-poverty programs and more. It provides little specific information regarding the impact of broadly proposed cuts, but it is clear this budget will hurt New Yorkers. I urge the Administration to provide the details as soon as possible so New Yorkers and all Americans can have a clear understanding of the ramifications if these proposals become law.”

March 19th, 2017 | Category: State, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  