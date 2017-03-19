DiNapoli issues statement on proposed federal budget

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli issued the following statement on the proposed federal budget:
“The President’s budget blueprint threatens funding for vital services including housing assistance, environmental protection, anti-poverty programs and more. It provides little specific information regarding the impact of broadly proposed cuts, but it is clear this budget will hurt New Yorkers. I urge the Administration to provide the details as soon as possible so New Yorkers and all Americans can have a clear understanding of the ramifications if these proposals become law.”
