Sheth issues statement on federal ruling in Spectrum-Time Warner Cable case

The following statement was issued today by Manisha Sheth, Executive Deputy Attorney General for Economic Justice, on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General:

“We are pleased by the federal court’s decision returning our consumer fraud action against Spectrum-Time Warner Cable to state court, where we filed it and where it belongs. The federal ruling against Spectrum-Time Warner Cable upholds a vital principle: that an Internet service provider who cheats New Yorkers out of the Internet speeds and performance they were promised can face justice in a New York state court. With that issue resolved, we look forward to pressing ahead in state court and to continuing our effort to hold Spectrum-Time Warner Cable to account for what we allege was a deliberate and systematic scheme to defraud customers.”

Read the decision here.

April 29th, 2017

