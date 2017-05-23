 
Madison County historian receives research residency from New York State Archives

Matthew Urtz

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz has been selected to receive a Larry J. Hackman Research Residency Award from the New York State Archives; the residency will cover lodging, food, travel and copy costs associated with his research on the Arthur L Brooks Grand Army of the Republic Chapter #272 in Hamilton.

Urtz has been working with the Hamilton Historic Commission who holds a number of the chapter records. The goal is to eventually publish a book telling the Brooks GAR members history during and after the war and the impact that the organization had on the local communities.

