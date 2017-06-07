Tenney announces $587,761 in federal funds for Greater Binghamton Airport

Federal Funding Will Provide Replacement Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicle, Protective Gear and Breathing Apparatuses

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced $587,761 in federal funding for the Greater Binghamton/Edwin A. Link Field Airport, located in Broome County. The funding is awarded through a grant allocated by the Department of Transportation under the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant will fund the acquisition of 12 sets of replacement personal protective equipment, 12 sets of replacement self-contained breathing apparatus and a replacement aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle to assist the airport in meeting safety requirements.

“This grant is vitally important as it will help to ensure that the Greater Binghamton Airport meets all federal safety requirements. The grant will provide our first responders with updated equipment necessary to resolve emergency situations at the airport efficiently and effectively. This grant is an important use of federal funds as it will further improve the safety of travelers, aircraft, airport personnel and our first responders at this important local asset in the Southern Tier,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

“The safety of our traveling public is our first priority and protecting our employees that are tasked with ensuring their safety is just as important. This equipment will assure that we can safely respond to and address any emergency that could arise,” said David W. Hickling, Commissioner of Aviation, Greater Binghamton Airport.

