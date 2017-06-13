Voters choose ‘Emilio’ for name of new penguin chick

The votes are in, and ‘Emilio’ is the name of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s new Humboldt penguin chick.

The zoo held a week of online voting for the baby’s name, with 1,737 votes cast from June 2-10. The name Emilio, meaning “friendly” in Spanish, won overwhelmingly, capturing 538 votes, or 31 percent of the vote.

Gustavo, or “leader,” came in second with 363 votes or 21 percent, followed by Inigo, “fiery,” with 18 percent. Maximiliano, “greatest,” received 198 votes, or 11 percent; Franco, “honest,” received 183 votes, or 10 percent, and Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, the explorer who discovered Peru, received 138, or 8 percent.

Humboldt penguins are native to the Humboldt Current along the coast of Peru and Chile, so the zoo prefers names relating to their origins.

The new baby hatched on May 5 to parents Montaña and Mario. Montaña was born at the zoo in 2006, and Mario arrived from the Columbus Zoo in 2005.

The new hatchling is part of the zoo's ongoing participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums & Species Survival Plan for Humboldt penguins, whose population has been severely declining in the wild.

The zoo currently has a colony of 39 Humboldt penguins, and has hatched 54 chicks under the Species Survival Plan since 2006.

At six weeks old, Emilio now weighs 5 pounds and still spends most of his time in the nest burrow with at least one of his parents. In the next couple months, he will be gradually weaned from his parents before being introduced to the Penguin Coast exhibit.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

