SUNY Canton students named to dean’s list

SUNY Canton has announced its dean’s list for the Spring 2017 semester.
This honor is awarded to full-time students who have earned a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74. The dean’s list is a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.
Among the students on the SUNY Canton dean’s list are:
- Martino Delgado, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Manlius.
- Casey J. Dwyer, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Chittenango.
- Christopher P. Oley, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Manlius.
- Kara L. Primer, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Eaton.
- Cory Rolince, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Syracuse.
- Cole Wilson, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Cazenovia.
