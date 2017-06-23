CORRECTION: Local Students Receive Awards from Clarkson University

The following students received awards during the spring semester at Clarkson University:

Lukas Alan Reynolds of Earlville a senior majoring in mathematics: The Hamlin/Darraugh Award: Given to the senior mathematics major who has made a noteworthy contribution in mathematics while at Clarkson.

Connor Stephen Bayly of Kirkville, a senior majoring in financial information & analysis: Cusa Outstanding Senator Award: Created in 1992, this award is given to the student senator who shows exemplary performance in carrying out senatorial duties. This award is designed to promote individual excellence in service to the Senate, including creating a more efficient Student Senate.

