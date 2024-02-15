Griffo urges students to apply for scholarship

Sen. Joe Griffo

New York Conference of Italian American State Legislators scholarships deadline is March 15, 2024

State Sen. Joseph Griffo (R-C-Rome) announced that the New York Conference of Italian American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $3,000 scholarships. The application deadline is Friday, March 15, 2024.

Two academic and two athletic scholarships will be awarded.

Scholarships are available to residents of New York who are college students or high school seniors entering college. They also must reside in the district of a conference member. Griffo’s district includes all of Oneida and Madison counties and parts of Herkimer and Chenango counties.

Applicants should have a grade point average of 85 or higher; be active in community service and extracurricular activities and demonstrate financial need. In addition to these qualifications, students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in an organized sport(s).

Applicants need not be of Italian American heritage to apply.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in April, and the winners will be honored at a ceremony in Albany.

Students can access and complete the application at nyiacsl.org/apply-for-scholarship-form.

“The price of attending college is a very serious concern for many students and families throughout New York state,” Griffo said. “This is a chance to help students lessen the burden of college debt and to defray some of the expenses incurred when seeking higher education. I encourage every eligible student in my district to apply for this scholarship.”

The New York Conference of Italian American State Legislators is a bipartisan organization of state Assembly and Senate members who actively promote and celebrate the state’s Italian American community. Griffo has been an active member of the Conference and previously served as president of the organization.

