Need for blood donations still high

Feb 16, 2024

Red Cross: Communities urged to give blood as winter threat continues – $20 Amazon.com gift card by email for those who come to give in February

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply this month. The public can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 800.RED.CROSS. People of all blood types – especially type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.

As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals. While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate in recent weeks to combat a significant drop in the blood supply, more donors are needed now to ensure the blood supply remains ready for those in need of lifesaving medical procedures.

February blood donation opportunities

  • Cazenovia: 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, 2024, First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.
  • Oneida: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 2024, Oneida Health, 321 Genesee St.
  • Oneida: Noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 23, 24, St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.

Don’t wait; make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. In thanks for helping, all who come to give in February will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

Amplify your impact − volunteer

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals.

For more information and to apply for either position, contact Volunteer Services, Eastern New York Region, at joineny@redcross.org or 518-387-9441 or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

