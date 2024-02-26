Martini announces bid for 122nd Assembly seat

Adrienne Martini (D-Oneonta) announced she is running for the 122nd Assembly District, which includes parts of Otsego, Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties. Since 2018, Martini has served on the Otsego County Board of Representatives representing the 12th District and is chair of the Human Services Committee. She is also the author of “Somebody’s Gotta Do It: Why Cursing at the News Won’t Save the Nation, But Your Name on a Local Ballot Can,” a book about running for and serving in local office.

“As a four-term elected official, I know how important it is that we elect folks who are experienced, practical and know how to get things done,” Martini said. “On the Otsego County Board of Representatives, I work across the aisle to deliver for the people of the county. We need a representative in Albany who will do the same: someone who will do what it takes to get the job done on our behalf—regardless of which party is in power.”

Martini also serves on the Administration and Negotiations committees for Otsego County. Additionally, she is active with the New York State Association of Counties, where she serves on the Mental Health & Public Health and the Medicaid & Human Services Standing committees. Her legislative priorities include ensuring that everyone in New York has access to comprehensive, affordable health and mental health care close to home; ensuring access to affordable broadband in every community; and making sure that Upstate New York is a place with opportunities so people can afford to and want to live, work and raise their families here.

In addition to her public service, Adrienne is an award-winning journalist who has written for “Cooking Light” and the “Washington Post,” among other publications. She is also the author of “Hillbilly Gothic” and “Sweater Quest.” She works at the Farmers’ Museum as a historic interpreter and is a frequent speaker on the importance of running for and serving in local government. She lives in Oneonta with her husband, two kids, two dogs and a cat.

For more information, visit martiniforassembly.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related