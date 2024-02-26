Madison County Courier

Teacher’s assistant facing felony rape charge

Feb 26, 2024

Madison Central School District employee arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with a minor

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation following the Feb. 7, 2024, report about several juvenile male students from the Madison Central School District receiving inappropriate images, allegedly sent by a teacher’s assistant using the mobile application Snapchat.

Further investigation led to allegations of sexual activity between Wendy Looman, 44, of Madison, and at least one male student under the age of 17. On Feb. 23, 2024, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office detained Looman, charging her with third-degree rape, a class E felony; and sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Following arrest processing, Looman was transported to the Madison County Jail for arraignment in CAP Court. Looman was subsequently released on her own recognizance. The investigation into the aforementioned incident is still ongoing. Anybody with information regarding the above-listed allegations is requested to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315.366.2311.

