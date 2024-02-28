Defensive driving courses planned

Certified instructor Mark Smith will hold several defensive driving classes in March and April 2024 at the following locations:

March 23 at St. Helena’s Catholic Church, Sherrill

April 18 at the Fayetteville Senior Center, Fayetteville

April 20 at Schuyler Commons in North Utica

All classes begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35 and may be paid by cash or checks made payable to “Empire Safety Council.”

For more information or to register, call 315.941.1760 or madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com; participants must bring a license or permit and are urged to bring something to eat and drink.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related