Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Defensive driving courses planned

Bymartha

Feb 28, 2024

Certified instructor Mark Smith will hold several defensive driving classes in March and April 2024 at the following locations:

  • March 23 at St. Helena’s Catholic Church, Sherrill
  • April 18 at the Fayetteville Senior Center, Fayetteville
  • April 20 at Schuyler Commons in North Utica

All classes begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35 and may be paid by cash or checks made payable to “Empire Safety Council.”

For more information or to register, call 315.941.1760 or madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com; participants must bring a license or permit and are urged to bring something to eat and drink.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb 25, 2024

Feb 28, 2024 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Norovirus identified in Madison County

Feb 28, 2024 martha
Top Story

Teacher’s assistant facing felony rape charge

Feb 26, 2024 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb 25, 2024

February 28, 2024
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Norovirus identified in Madison County

February 28, 2024
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Defensive driving courses planned

February 28, 2024
Top Story

Teacher’s assistant facing felony rape charge

February 26, 2024