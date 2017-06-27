LETTER: Boxing Hall of Fame thanks community

To the Editor:

On behalf of the staff of the International Boxing Hall of Fame & Museum, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the entire community of Canastota for another successful Induction Weekend. The event chairpersons, volunteers and sponsors, along with the residents of this fabulous village worked together to make the 28th annual Induction Weekend a “knockout” celebration.

A personal “thank you” goes out to Canastota Village Mayor Carla DeShaw, Lenox Town Supervisor John Pinard and their respective boards, Police Chief James Zophy and the Canastota Police Department, Canastota Department of Public Works, Canastota Beautification Committee, Canastota Volunteer Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, New York State Thruway Authority, New York State Department of Transportation, Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Canastota Running Club, Assemblyman William Magee, Senator Dave Valesky, Senator John DeFrancisco, Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility, Madison County Tourism, VFW Post 600, Rusty Rail Party House, Graziano’s Casa Mia, Graziano’s Motor Lodge, Greystone Castle, Carnegie Café & Catering, Casolwood Golf Course, OnCenter Convention Center, Jim Curtis of Mid-State Golf Car, NBT Bank, Mary and Todd Rouse, Drs. Juan and Dorothy Kassab, Fiore’s Funeral Home, Father Stephen Wirkes, Maria and Anthony Palamara and the St. Agatha’s Church and Youth Group, Canastota Central School District, Dunkin Donuts, TOPS Market, Nice N Easy, McDonald’s, Rick’s Rags, Debrucque Greenhouses, Canastota Days Inn, Holiday Ice, Green Image Landscaping, Boo’s Cleaning Service, American Arborist, Oneida Indian Nation, Nighthawk Transportation, Bimbo Bakeries USA (Freihofer’s), Express Mart, Denise Jassak, Sorbello’s Produce, Service Universal, Southern Wine & Spirits, Ringside Wine Basilio-Buda Sausage Co./Salarino’s Italian Food Co., WB Mason, The Grey Barn Art & Frame, Bliss Environmental, Servomation and the numerous automobile dealerships who provided transportation for the celebrities throughout the weekend, as well as the many, many convertible car owners who supplied their vehicles for the Parade of Champions.

Thank you so much for the hospitality bestowed upon this year’s invited boxing celebrities, Parade Grand Marshal, iconic actor and star of The Young and the Restless Eric Braeden and the thousands of boxing fans from throughout the world. As always, they were overwhelmed and deeply touched by the warmth of our community.

It was a “knockout” weekend and we look forward to next year as we celebrate our 29th Induction Weekend.

Edward Brophy, executive director, International Boxing Hall of Fame

