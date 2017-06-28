LETTER: Reality Check trying to raise tobacco marketing awareness

To the Editor:

My name is Robb Wojsiat. If you simply walk into any convenience store or gas station, what are often the first items you see? For children, the answer is tobacco products.

It is all too easy for a youth to see the excessive amount of tobacco advertisements and products available, displayed with bright colors and animals as soon as they enter the store. It almost looks like the candy or gum. Of course, that would attract the eyes of young children and teens, even before it is actually legal for kids to purchase them.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I think that is just plain wrong. Reality Check is a youth-led, statewide organization that stands up against the tobacco industry and the way they market their deadly products in stores where kids are shopping. We want everyone to know that even if you do not realize it, the tobacco industry is targeting you.

Do not be their replacement. Stand up and fight back.

Thank you.

Robb Wojsiat, Munnsville

