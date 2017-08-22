Fritz’s Polka Band and all Fritz’s Polka Band Members Nominated for National Awards

Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona, as well as all FPB members, have been nominated for national awards by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame in Euclid, Ohio. FPB has been nominated in the “Band of the Year” category. Original remaining FPB members, Fritz Scherz (accordionist and vocalist) and Gabe Vaccaro (bassist/vocalist) have both been nominated in the “Musician of the Year” category, while fellow FPB members, Frank Nelson (guitarist/vocalist) and Mike Faraino (drummer) have been nominated in the “Sideman of the Year” category. The winners will be announced during the CSPHOF Awards Show on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Cleveland, Ohio, Downtown Marriott Hotel as part of the annual Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.

“The guys in FPB were already eager to play again in Cleveland Nov. 24 and 25, as we always have a great time there,” said Fritz Scherz, band leader of Fritz’s Polka Band. “Now, with FPB as well as each FPB member nominated for national awards, this has raised our anticipation for Thanksgiving Weekend tenfold. To think we get to play twice that weekend AND attend the awards show as nominees is a fabulous feeling! We encourage our friends to join the CSPHOF right away and vote for us!!!”

Fritz’s Polka Band has been performing for over 38 years, and made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival. FPB has made 18 recordings and appears on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD, released in 2004. FPB won a Just Plain Folks Music Award in the Best Polka Song category for Bialczak’s Polka in 2006. FPB won an Upper State Independent Award in Syracuse in 2008 and 2009. In 2009, FPB won a Syracuse Area Music Award in the Best Recording: Other Styles category for their “Reflections” recording. In 2010, FPB was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame. In 2011, FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad.’

FPB was nominated in 2012 for two USI Awards. In 2013, FPB released their 18th recording, a double live CD entitled, “The WSKG Sessions”. In 2014, all FPB members were nominated for national awards by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame! In 2015, Fritz and Gabe were nominated for national awards by the CSPHOF. In 2016, Fritz was nominated for a national award by the CSPHOF.

Earlier this year, FPB was nominated for three JPFM Awards.

For more information on FPB, email Fritz at: fpolkaband@aol.com or call him at: (315) 363-3509, visit fritzspolkaband.com, their Facebook page at: facebook.com/fritzspolkaband, or Twitter at twitter.com/fritzspolkaband. For details on joining the CSPHOF, visit polkafame.com or call (866) 66-POLKA.

