State Police conduct underage drinking initiative in Madison, Oneida counties

On Friday, Aug. 1, 2017, State Police in Oneida, in conjunction with the NYS Liquor Authority, conducted a check of area businesses in order to determine if those businesses were in compliance with the Alcohol Beverage Control Law. Specifically, the businesses were checked to see if they were selling alcohol to persons under 21 years of age. Undercover Troopers escorted underage volunteers to the various businesses.

Once at the business, the underage volunteer attempted to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Arrests for Unlawfully Dealing 1st Degree and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol were made at the businesses where sales were transacted. The following list indicates the stores that were checked and the results of those checks:

Checks of businesses not in compliance, where arrests were made:

Alteri’s Restaurant 7 College Street Clinton, NY- Arrested Jeffrey Arnts, 56, of Wilcox Road Whitesboro, NY for (2) counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st (PL 260.20) and (2) Counts of Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a minor (ABC Law 65-1)

Hannaford Market 55 Meadow Street Clinton, NY- Arrested Elizabeth Timian, 53, of Maynard Drive Marcy, NY for 1 count of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st (PL 260.20) and 1 count of Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a minor (ABC Law 65-1)

Checks of businesses in compliance:

Valero- 13 W. Main Street Morrisville, NY

Sunoco- 25 E. Main Street Morrisville, NY

The Fort- East Main Street Morrisville, NY

Speer Wine and Liquor- 8 Eaton Street Morrisville, NY

NY Pizzeria- West Main Street Morrisville, NY

Clinton Wine and Spirits- 43 Meadow Street Clinton, NY

CVS pharmacy- 39 Meadow Street Clinton, NY

Sunoco 59- Utica Street Clinton, NY

Don’s Rok- 36 College Street Clinton, NY

Hourglass- 20 Lebanon Street Hamilton, NY

Rusch’s Bar and Grill- 22 Lebanon Street Hamilton, NY

Risky Business- 18 Lebanon Street Hamilton, NY

Good Nature- Tap Room 8 Broad Street Hamilton, NY

Colgate Inn- 1 Payne Street, Hamilton, NY

No. 10 Tavern- 10 Utica Street, Hamilton, NY

Express Mart-59 Utica Street Hamilton, NY

