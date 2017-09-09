Herkimer County HealthNet Collaborating with Village of Mohawk

Herkimer County HealthNet has been collaborating with the Village of Mohawk on numerous projects that address health and safety issues for its citizens. Through the Local IMPACT grant from NYS Department of Health, HCHN provided the Village of Mohawk with funding to repaint more than seventy village crosswalks and pedestrian signals. According to Elyse Enea, Program Coordinator at HCHN, “By adding fresh paint we can enhance the visibility of the drivers to crosswalks, but also to be able to encourage pedestrians to utilize them.”

In addition to the improved crosswalks, HCHN has also provided Tick Awareness Signage for the Village to erect in two community parks. The Village of Mohawk is taking an active role in educating and protecting park visitors from Lyme and other tick-borne diseases by placing signs that include information on how to avoid tick bites, and the various deer tick sizes to enable park goers to identify a tick should they encounter one. The tick information signs were installed to coincide with the time when ticks are most active, which is from late spring to early autumn.

“These are important actions that will increase pedestrian safety, and we appreciate working with Herkimer County HealthNet on this initiative” said Supervisor Mike Shedd.

Development and implementation of these projects is supported by Local IMPACT, the NYSDOH program on Initiatives for Multi-Sector Public Health Action. The Local IMPACT initiative supports the statewide goals of improving population health, transforming health care delivery and reducing health disparities. Herkimer County HealthNet partners with HealtheConnections to implement Local IMPACT within Herkimer County.

The Mission of the Herkimer County HealthNet is to improve the health and well-being of individuals who live, work, play, and learn in Herkimer County. For more information on programs addressing key issues affecting population health, contact Elyse Enea, Program Coordinator at Herkimer County HealthNet, 315-867-1552 or eenea@herkimercounty.org.

