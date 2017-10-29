Scherz seeks re-election to Verona Town Board

Councilman Fred “Fritz” Scherz, Jr., from Verona, announces today he is officially running again for re-election to the Verona Town Board in this year’s upcoming election. Fritz has earned endorsements from the Conservative, Independence and Republican parties.

“I want to thank the political parties that endorsed me, the volunteers who carried my designating petitions for me and all the people who signed my designating petitions, helping me get on the ballot again,” said Scherz. “Regarding my candidacy for re-election, since I got elected to the town board, I’ve tried to work smart for residents of our town.

“I feel I have the work record to prove I’ve kept these folks in mind while serving as councilman. I know there is more work to be done, and I embrace the opportunity to do so. I believe my 21-plus years of work experience in government, work ethic, sense of community, determination and willingness to continue working with members of various political parties makes me an ideal candidate for re-election as councilman on the Verona Town Board.

“I’m hopeful residents of the town of Verona will give me the opportunity again to continue serving them, as I would be honored to do so.”

Since being elected to the Verona Town Board, Scherz has created the Fred Scherz Sr. Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service and awarded more than $2,000 in scholarships to graduating 12th-grade students from the town of Verona. He has also hosted seven holiday parties for town residents and six “thank you” dinners for town veterans.

In 2013, Scherz was one of eight honorees to win a Follow the Leader Award from Leadership Mohawk Valley. Additionally, since 2013, Scherz has served as president of the Oneida County Association of Towns.

In 2014, Scherz was inducted into the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School Wall of Fame.

Election Day is Nov. 7, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more election information, visit elections.ny.gov.

For more information on Fritz, visit fritzscherz.com, twitter.com/fritzscherz, or fritzscherz.blogspot.com, email him at fritz@fritzscherz.com or call 315.363.3509.

