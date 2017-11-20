Stirpe: Donate food to help those in need this holiday season

During the holiday season, we gather with friends and family to share in joy, laughter and good food. This year, let’s make sure that we are also extending our hearts to those in the community who may need a helping hand. I’m encouraging everyone to consider donating to my annual food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central New York.

Millions of people, including children and seniors, struggle with food insecurity each year across America. Here in New York State, 1 in 8 people, including 1 in 5 children, face hunger.[1] It’s a sad reality for many families in our community and can have devastating, lifelong effects. Hunger can not only cause and stress behaviors such as irritability, aggression and oppositional behavior, but a poor diet that lacks nutrition can compromise the immune system and lead to chronic health conditions.[2]

But even putting those effects aside, this is a moral issue. This is America and these are our neighbors– no one should ever go hungry here. To help combat hunger, I’ll be collecting canned goods and other nonperishables from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3. Accepted items include canned tuna, beans, legumes, peanut butter, dinner mixes, pasta, rice, grains, cereal, oatmeal, soups, stews, canned and dried fruits and canned vegetables.

All food collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Central New York, which serves over 350 food programs – including 262 emergency food programs – right here in Central New York and northern New York. Donations can be dropped off at my office, 7293 Buckley Road, Suite 201, North Syracuse, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or at a participating local library. Participating libraries include:

Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard St., 315-637-6374

Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., 315-457-0310

Minoa Library, 242 N. Main St., 315-656-7401

Northern Onondaga Public Library at Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., 315-676-7484

Northern Onondaga Public Library at Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, 315-699-2032

Northern Onondaga Public Library at North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, 315-458-6184

Tully Free Library, 12 State St., 315-696-8606

I hope you will join me in making the holiday season a little brighter for our entire community. If you have questions about this or any other community issue, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 315-452-1115 or atStirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

