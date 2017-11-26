Canal Museum to host its 13th annual Christmas on the Canal

The Boonville Black River Canal Museum will host their 13th annual Christmas on the Canal on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Museum complex, found along the Black River Canal.

There will be locally made Christmas wreaths for sale as well as Christmas baked goods and hot dogs. Coffee and popcorn will be available free of charge.

Santa will be visiting the museum from noon to 2 p.m. Kids of all ages can come and visit. Bring your camera and get photos with Santa free of charge!

The Hemlock gift shop will have canal clothing on sale at buy one piece of clothing at regular price and purchase a second piece of clothing (of equal or lesser value) for 50 percent off. DVD’s, CD’s and books will be for sale as well as Museum lanyards, key chains, magnets and coffee mugs.

Come to the Boonville Black River Canal Museum and get a head start on your Christmas shopping and support your local Museum.

