The Department of Environmental Conservation recently launched the The Department of Environmental Conservation recently launched the New York Green Business Program and is accepting applications through Friday, Dec. 15.

NYGB is a free and voluntary program that provides recognition and benefits to businesses that have a strong commitment to sustainability. Businesses that join the program receive recognition from the State, are able to use the program logo to market themselves as a sustainability leader, get priority access to technical assistance from the Pollution Prevention Institute, and access to a network of sustainability leaders. While all businesses can join the program, it does have a separate application and criteria for breweries, garment cleaners, and restaurants to address their unique environmental impacts.