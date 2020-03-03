Individuals wishing to run for the Canastota Central School Board of Education may pick up a petition between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning March 16, 2020, in the District Office located at the Roberts Street Middle School.
|
|
Petition information for school board candidates
Individuals wishing to run for the Canastota Central School Board of Education may pick up a petition between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning March 16, 2020, in the District Office located at the Roberts Street Middle School.
|Copyright © 2020 Madison County Courier - All Rights Reserved
Leave a Reply