Petition information for school board candidates

Individuals wishing to run for the Canastota Central School Board of Education may pick up a petition between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning March 16, 2020, in the District Office located at the Roberts Street Middle School.

March 3rd, 2020 | Category: Local, Top Story

