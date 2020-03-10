Fatal pedestrian crash in Skaneateles

State police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Hencoop Road in the town of Skaneateles, Onondaga County.

Preliminary investigation revealed 55-year-old Michele M. Frank of Skaneateles was walking westbound with a friend on the shoulder of Hencoop Road when a westbound 2012 Toyota Prius operated by William E. Leubner, 91, of Skaneateles, struck Frank.

Frank was transported to Auburn Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Leubner and the other pedestrian were uninjured.

A state police drug recognition expert responded to the scene and determined Leubner showed no signs of alcohol or drugs being a factor in the crash.

The investigation continuies.

