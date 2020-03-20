A Syracuse man and his two passengers arrested on drug and weapons charges

?

On March 13, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., state police were conducting a DWI road check on the 7 North Street off-ramp from I-81 northbound in the town of Salina, when a Chevrolet Equinox entered the checkpoint. As troopers spoke with the driver, later identified as Shawn Aldamuy, 28, of Syracuse, they detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Police say in plain view were a plastic bag of marijuana on the center console and an open bottle of alcohol in the front cup holder.

All occupants were asked to exit the SUV, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, troopers discovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun, 11 plastic bags containing marijuana and 11 plastic bags containing synthetic marijuana.

The following individuals were arrested:

Aldamuy was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C felony) and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Aaron A. Hudson, 31, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C felony) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor).

An 18-year-old Syracuse resident was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C felony).

All parties were processed and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured is the handgun found inside the vehicle.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

